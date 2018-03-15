Sarasota man arrested after bringing weapon onto elementary school campus

A man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he brought a weapon onto an elementary school campus, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department.
On Wednesday around 2:43 p.m., Lakeview Elementary staff called Wilfred Nazario, 58, to pick up his grandson following a dispute, deputies said.
When Nazario arrived, a witness reported seeing him take a black firearm out of his vehicle and tuck it in his waistband before walking onto campus.
Deputies responded and spoke with Nazario, asking him if he was carrying a concealed firearm. He confirmed and deputies removed a 9mm handgun from his waistband.
Though Nazario has a valid concealed carry license, the law precludes citizens from carrying weapons at particular locations, including school campuses, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was charged with one count of posession of a concealed firearm on a school campus and was released from Sarasota County Jail on Wednesday evening on a $1,500 bond.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
