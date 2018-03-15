Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Thursday, March 15, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 15, 2018 08:17 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph James
Joseph James, domestic battery, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Johnathan Gonzalez
Johnathan Gonzalez, drug possession, $500 bond.
Manatee County jail

