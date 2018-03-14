He accused a coworker of taking his phone. Then he grabbed a 12 inch butcher knife.

An employee of a Chinese restaurant in Tampa went on a rampage Monday that left three coworkers wounded.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at Peking Chinese Restaurant after lunch, around 2:35 p.m.
Xiaofu Feng, 44, was back in the kitchen and apparently could not find his cellphone and became upset, accusing the eatery’s chef, Qing Zheng, of taking it, according to the arrest report.
The argument became heated, deputies say, and Feng grabbed a 12-inch butcher knife and attacked Qing, causing deep lacerations in his neck and barely missing an artery.
The chef began screaming and yelling to alert fellow staffers, but Feng was on the attack. Cops say Feng, 44, then went after another employee, 29-year-old Qi Zheng, who reportedly suffered multiple lacerations to the left side of her neck, shoulder and lower arm. Her father, the restaurant’s owner, Shi Zheng, heard the commotion and ran to help his daughter, deputies said, but became Feng’s third victim. Despite being sliced in the face with the butcher knife, Shi was eventually able to subdue the cook by grabbing a different knife and held him until police arrived.
ON SCENE: Detectives on scene investigating a stabbing involving multiple victims at the Peking Chinese Restaurant, 6936 N 56th Street. Victims are currently in stable condition and detectives have a suspect in custody.— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 12, 2018
The three victims were transported to Tampa General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Feng was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder. The Clearwater resident, a native of China, remains in jail on no bond
The restaurant closed briefly and reopened Wednesday, reported ABC15.
