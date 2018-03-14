Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Wednesday, March 14, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 14, 2018 06:55 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Rodriguez-Padilla
Jordan Rodriguez-Padilla, violation of pretrial release, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Kristopher Siano
Kristopher Siano, domestic battery, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Jeffrey Sosa
Jeffrey Sosa, driving while license suspended second offense, $500 bond.
Manatee County jail

Camron Reigelsperger
Camron Reigelsperger, possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams, drug possession, driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, $2,500 bond.
Manatee County jail

