1 injured after shot fired inside Palmetto home

One person was injured after three armed men entered a home in the 3200 block of 61st Street East in Palmetto Tuesday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said three men, each armed with a handgun, attacked one of the residents before forcing their way inside the home.
Once the men were inside, one shot was fired, which struck one of the residents, according to the sheriff’s office. The person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for what officials said appeared to be a non-life threatening injury.
The three men took off after the incident and were not immediately found after a K-9’s track ended about a block away, detectives said Tuesday night. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been announced.
Never miss a local story.
The incident does not appear to be random, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Comments