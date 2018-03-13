Authorities searching for suspects in Tuesday night shooting in Palmetto

Detectives are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that unfolded at a Palmetto residence on Tuesday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Reports of shots fired at a house in the 3200 block of 61st Street East came in around 10:30 p.m. and involves at least one shooting victim with non-life threatening injuries.
After the shots were fired, detectives said, people fled on foot and were not immediately found after a K-9’s track ended about a block away.
The shooting does not appear to be random, according to deputies at the scene.
Detectives did not immediately release details on how the shooting happened or how many people were involved.
The incident is under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments