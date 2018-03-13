Reports of shots fired at a house in the 3200 block of 61st Street East came in around 10:30 p.m. and involves at least one shooting victim with non-life threatening injuries.
Reports of shots fired at a house in the 3200 block of 61st Street East came in around 10:30 p.m. and involves at least one shooting victim with non-life threatening injuries. Samantha Putterman sputterman@bradenton.com
Reports of shots fired at a house in the 3200 block of 61st Street East came in around 10:30 p.m. and involves at least one shooting victim with non-life threatening injuries. Samantha Putterman sputterman@bradenton.com

Crime

Authorities searching for suspects in Tuesday night shooting in Palmetto

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 13, 2018 11:35 PM

PALMETTO

Detectives are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that unfolded at a Palmetto residence on Tuesday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports of shots fired at a house in the 3200 block of 61st Street East came in around 10:30 p.m. and involves at least one shooting victim with non-life threatening injuries.

After the shots were fired, detectives said, people fled on foot and were not immediately found after a K-9’s track ended about a block away.

The shooting does not appear to be random, according to deputies at the scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Detectives did not immediately release details on how the shooting happened or how many people were involved.

The incident is under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

View More Video