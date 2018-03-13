Bradenton man’s cell phone video helped convict him of a federal gun charge

A Bradenton man is facing up to 10 years in prison after being convicted of a federal firearms charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Florida.
Oliver Santana-Garcia, 33, was found guilty by a federal jury Tuesday of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release. Santana-Garcia will be sentenced June 8 and is facing up to 10 years in federal prison.
Santana-Garcia had been the target of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, according to circuit court records. Between June and October 2015, Santana-Garcia was reported to have sold heroin and cocaine to multiple law enforcement informants. These informants told investigators that Santana-Garcia, a convicted felon already at the time, was seen carrying a firearm.
Investigators began to conduct surveillance of his business, Monkey Mobile Tire Shop, 2064 17th St., Sarasota, and his home in the 1400 block of 45th Avenue Circle West in Bradenton, during which a FBI special agent did witness him handling a firearm at least once.
On March 7, 2016, a traffic stop of Santana-Garcia after he was seen leaving his home resulted in his arrested. He was found in possession of a firearm and marijuana, as well as in violation of probation for a possession of firearm as a convicted felon conviction.
Santana-Garcia was indicted on Aug. 30, 2016 on a federal count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and his state-level case in Sarasota was subsequently dropped.
According to federal prosecutors, Santana-Garcia had a video on his cell phone taken 12 days prior to his arrest that showed him with the same gun found in his possession.
