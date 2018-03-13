Robbers get away with cartons of cigarettes from Ellenton store, cops say

Three people went into an Ellenton convenience store early Tuesday morning and stole several cartons of cigarettes after one of them suggested they had a gun, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Three people went to the Shell convenience store in the 5900 block of 20th Street East in Ellenton around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday and a woman demanded to know where the cigarettes were kept. One man in the group implied he had had handgun before he and another man went to where the cigarettes were kept and took multiple cartons of various brands of cigarettes while the woman stayed with the clerk, according to the sheriff’s office.
The group ran from the store and took off in a vehicle. The two men and one woman were all described as being between 20 and 30 years old.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
