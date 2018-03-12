Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Reports: Multiple people shot at Plant City business

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 12, 2018 06:41 PM

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon in Plant City.

According to broadcast reports, the shooting took place around 4 p.m. at Bliss Enterprises of Plant City, Inc., located at 3940 E. Knights Griffin Road.

Bliss Enterprises is a family-owned construction company that has been building barns since the 1980s, according to ABC Action News.

At least two people have been shot at the business, according to initial reports.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.

