Gunfire hits vehicle in Bradenton

Manatee County deputies responded to a shooting in Bradenton on Monday morning where a vehicle was struck.
The incident unfolded around 9:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Sixth Street Court East.
No one was injured in the shooting as the vehicle was unoccupied in a driveway, deputies said.
Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at (941)-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
