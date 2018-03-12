Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Gunfire hits vehicle in Bradenton

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 12, 2018 04:23 PM

BRADENTON

Manatee County deputies responded to a shooting in Bradenton on Monday morning where a vehicle was struck.

The incident unfolded around 9:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Sixth Street Court East.

No one was injured in the shooting as the vehicle was unoccupied in a driveway, deputies said.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at (941)-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

