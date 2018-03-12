Man shot to death in Palmetto. Cops release name of suspect

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man Sunday night.
Tommy Brown Jr. was shot in the 900 block of 21st Street East, Palmetto and officials said Monday morning they are looking for an 18-year-old Jacoryan Christopher Lee in connection with the shooting.
According to the sheriff’s office, Lee went up to the vehicle Brown was in and the two started to argue. Lee got in the backseat of the vehicle, still arguing with Brown. Investigators say Lee shot and killed the 26-year-old man and took off around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Dave Bristow, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Brown was shot inside the vehicle.
Detectives were able to identify Lee as the shooter and obtained a warrant for his arrest for murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
