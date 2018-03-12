Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Jacoryan Christopher Lee, 18, in connection with a shooting Sunday night that killed 25-year-old Tommy Brown Jr.
Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Jacoryan Christopher Lee, 18, in connection with a shooting Sunday night that killed 25-year-old Tommy Brown Jr. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Jacoryan Christopher Lee, 18, in connection with a shooting Sunday night that killed 25-year-old Tommy Brown Jr. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Man shot to death in Palmetto. Cops release name of suspect

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 12, 2018 08:10 AM

Manatee

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man Sunday night.

Tommy Brown Jr. was shot in the 900 block of 21st Street East, Palmetto and officials said Monday morning they are looking for an 18-year-old Jacoryan Christopher Lee in connection with the shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lee went up to the vehicle Brown was in and the two started to argue. Lee got in the backseat of the vehicle, still arguing with Brown. Investigators say Lee shot and killed the 26-year-old man and took off around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Dave Bristow, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Brown was shot inside the vehicle.

Detectives were able to identify Lee as the shooter and obtained a warrant for his arrest for murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

More Videos

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers 1222

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers

Pause
IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 1090

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli 75

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car 10

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

Police confiscate an arsenal of 20 weapons 35

Police confiscate an arsenal of 20 weapons

Here’s what Florida Highway Patrol troopers are doing to decrease hit-and-run crashes 85

Here’s what Florida Highway Patrol troopers are doing to decrease hit-and-run crashes

Surveillance video shows suspect in chainsaw case attacking officer 67

Surveillance video shows suspect in chainsaw case attacking officer

Police surround suspected murderer's vehicle in South Florida 22

Police surround suspected murderer's vehicle in South Florida

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers 1222

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers

Pause
IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 1090

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli 75

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car 10

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

Police confiscate an arsenal of 20 weapons 35

Police confiscate an arsenal of 20 weapons

Here’s what Florida Highway Patrol troopers are doing to decrease hit-and-run crashes 85

Here’s what Florida Highway Patrol troopers are doing to decrease hit-and-run crashes

Surveillance video shows suspect in chainsaw case attacking officer 67

Surveillance video shows suspect in chainsaw case attacking officer

Police surround suspected murderer's vehicle in South Florida 22

Police surround suspected murderer's vehicle in South Florida

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers

View More Video