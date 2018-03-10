Crime

Knives come out during domestic argument in Bayshore Gardens; man stabbed

By Tom Alberts

talberts@bradenton.com

March 10, 2018 09:57 AM

Bayshore Gardens

A verbal altercation turned violent early Saturday morning and ended in a stabbing that injured a 38-year-old man, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies were called at 3:35 a.m. to the 1800 block of Marilyn Avenue, where the man and his 41-year-old fiancee who share the home had been engaged violent dispute, authorities said.

The altercation became physical, the report said, when the man began punching the woman while holding a knife in one of his hands. He then began to choke the woman, who grabbed a small knife and stabbed him, the report said.

The woman then ran to a neighbor’s house, and deputies were summoned. The man was treated for injuries that were not life threatening, the report said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Charges of domestic battery by strangulation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon are pending, and the investigation continues, authorities said.

Tom Alberts: 941-745-7040, @alberts_tom

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers

View More Video