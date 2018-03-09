More Videos

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

Police confiscate an arsenal of 20 weapons

Here’s what Florida Highway Patrol troopers are doing to decrease hit-and-run crashes

Surveillance video shows suspect in chainsaw case attacking officer

Police surround suspected murderer's vehicle in South Florida

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine

Driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

In a warning about IRS scam call season, the Midland Police Department in Texas shared a video on Facebook of Officer Stief's 30 minute-phone call with "six different 'IRS' representatives."
Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli

Police released dramatic surveillance of shooting that occurred at a Bridgeport, Connecticut deli on February 27, 2018. In the video, two men are seen getting out of a vehicle and opening fire on several unsuspecting customers gathered inside the store. One of the suspects is seen accidentally shooting his accomplice's arm with an AR-15 rifle. Police said four people were shot during the incident including, one person in the buttocks, one person in the stomach and another in the hand.

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 2018.

Police confiscate an arsenal of 20 weapons

On Monday, the Miami Beach Police responded to the call about a tenant acting irrationally in a housing complex on Island Avenue. One woman claimed that the man had attacked her and threatened to kill her and others. The man in question was arrested and in his apartment and arsenal of weapons was found inside the residence: 6 rifles, 3 shotguns, 11 pistols and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine

The San Diego Police Department released surveillance video that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a 7-Eleven on February 15, 2018. In the video, the victim is standing outside the store using a Redbox machine when the male suspect walks up and stands behind her. After a short time, he pushes her to the ground causing minor injuries, according to police. The victim did not know the suspect.

Driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral

Video of a San Antonio, Texas, driver confronting a man for drunk driving after he crashed into concrete highway divider has gone viral on Twitter. Deandre Lewis filmed the man crash into a barrier on West Military Drive on Feb. 27. KSAT reported 61-year-old Manuel Rodriguez-Rojas was arrested for driving while impaired.

16 inmates face charges after brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

16 inmates face charges after brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

Sixteen inmates were indicted on “mob action” charges after a fight broke out in the Cook County Jail’s maximum security division on February 16, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. Two inmates were taken to area hospitals following the brawl for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including puncture wounds. Others were treated at the jail, the statement said. The Cook County Sheriff released this footage of the incident, which shows several inmates involved in a confrontation before prison security intervene.

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. is hunting vandals who destroyed 11 speed cameras on Tuesday, February 20. Police released footage of the one of the incidents, which occurs near the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue. Video shows a hooded individual exiting a SUV before pushing over a roadside traffic camera. The video generated reaction on Twitter with some Washington residents sharing their own strong opinions on the capital’s speed cameras.

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

A barista working at the Hottie Shots Espresso stand in Kent, Washington, was attacked by an armed intruder who assaulted and attempted to rape her in the early hours of February 21, according to local media, citing police. Police later arrested a 33-year-old man said to have a “long criminal history.” The victim, later identified as Madeline Guinto, told local media that she did everything she could to stall or stop her attacker, and added that she was glad it was over.

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9

Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). He is the first and only electronic-detection K9 in the state of Ohio and one of less than two dozen in the entire U.S. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of small electronics that humans cannot, which is a ‘game-changer’ in the fight to stop child exploitation and child pornography.

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Police in Natick, Massachusetts, said they were seeking two women on suspicion of shoplifting after a store’s CCTV caught them using a “lingerie leg hammock” to steal clothes. Video posted on the Natick Police Department Facebook page shows the women placing several items into a large bag between one of the suspect’s legs, which was concealed with a long skirt. The Facebook post read, “This is the first time I’ve seen what looks like a full sized laundry bag strapped to the insides of a pair of legs. Booster bags, booster girdle, even false bottom suitcases, never a lingerie leg hammock.” The post continued, “Given the age of the two involved I’m going to guess this method is one they acquired from the way back machine having been previously lost in the mire of their misspent younger years. Only way to know for sure is if someone can identify them, verify their veteran’s status and take them off the Senior Circuit.” The location of the store was not identified in the Facebook post.