Dealer sentenced to more than 10 years prison

A Bradenton drug dealer was sentenced on Thursday to more than 10 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Florida.
Michael Bernard Code, 36, pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute controlled substances on Dec. 12, 2017. On Thursday, Code was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Charlene E. Honeywell to 10 years and 5 months in federal prison, according to a news release.
Code was arrested by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration on June 15 following a traffic stop, according to prosecutors.
Investigators had been conducting surveillance on a suspected drug house when they discovered that the registered owner of a white Buick sedan seen leaving the home had a suspended license. The driver, Tony Marvin Johnson, did not stop at first, but when he finally did, Code came out of the passenger side and took off running.
Code later returned, but witnesses had told investigators that he had been seen throwing stuff on the ground twice beforehand. Officers searched both areas and found a digital scale, Xanax pills, a baggie with about 13.5 grams of suspected Ecstasy, about 13 small baggies with about 8.2 grams of Ecstasy and a baggie with 26 individual small baggies with about 5.7 grams of cocaine.
But Code told law enforcement that Johnson had directed him to run off and get rid of the drugs.
Johnson, who was found with about 8.5 grams of cocaine at the time, $237 from a fanny-pack strapped and $207 from his front pants pockets, has pleaded guilty to his charges in this case. He will be sentenced on April 3.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
