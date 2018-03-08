The crime scene at Urfer Park in Sarasota where deputies are investigating a report of shots fired.
Crime

Reports of shots fired at Urfer Park being investigated

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

March 08, 2018 06:16 PM

Sarasota

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a shooting at Urfer Park.

At about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Bee Ridge Road and Honore Avenue in Urfer Park, 4000 Honore Ave., Sarasota, according to a news release.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900, or to remain call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 (TIPS).

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

  Comments  

