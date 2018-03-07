Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Wednesday, March 7, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 07, 2018 07:19 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Pokornik
Austin Pokornik, out of county warrant, $1,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

Yolonda Taylor
Yolonda Taylor, violation of probation, no bond.
Manatee County jail

