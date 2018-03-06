Crime

Scary incident as troopers investigate cinder block thrown from overpass onto I-75

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 06, 2018 10:21 PM

PALMETTO

Reports of a cinder block being thrown from an overpass on Interstate 75 in Palmetto are being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, a report that someone threw a cinder block from the Mendoza Road overpass came in around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The cinder block reportedly damaged a commercial motor vehicle.

No other information has been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

