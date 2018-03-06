More Videos

Police confiscate an arsenal of 20 weapons 35

Police confiscate an arsenal of 20 weapons

Pause
Here’s what Florida Highway Patrol troopers are doing to decrease hit-and-run crashes 85

Here’s what Florida Highway Patrol troopers are doing to decrease hit-and-run crashes

Surveillance video shows suspect in chainsaw case attacking officer 67

Surveillance video shows suspect in chainsaw case attacking officer

Police surround suspected murderer's vehicle in South Florida 22

Police surround suspected murderer's vehicle in South Florida

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine 22

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine

Driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral 42

Driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral

16 inmates face charges after brawl at Chicago maximum security prison 128

16 inmates face charges after brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 63

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state 49

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9 111

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9

A viral video of a shark being dragged behind a boat has drawn the attention of Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission investigators. Instagram user "marktheshark" said posted the video, which he had found posted elsewhere, because he found it upsetting. Others have expressed similar sentiments. marktheshark via Instagram
A viral video of a shark being dragged behind a boat has drawn the attention of Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission investigators. Instagram user "marktheshark" said posted the video, which he had found posted elsewhere, because he found it upsetting. Others have expressed similar sentiments. marktheshark via Instagram

Crime

Manatee shark-dragging suspect appears in court as case moves ahead

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 06, 2018 06:14 PM

One of the three Manatee County men facing charges in connection with the infamous shark-dragging case appeared in Hillsborough County court Tuesday morning.

Spencer Heintz sat in the back of the courtroom and didn’t speak during the hearing, according to a report by WFLA.

Attorneys for the three men spoke to Judge Mark Wolfe briefly on Tuesday and set a disposition for May 1.

All three men connected to the video — Michael Wenzel, 21, of Palmetto; Robert Lee Benac, 28, of Bradenton; and Heintz, 23, of Palmetto — have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges back in January.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Each are being charged with two counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony, announced by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Benac and Wenzel also face one count of using an illegal method to take a shark, a second-degree misdemeanor.

The now viral video, released in July 2017, shows three men on a boat laughing and watching as the shark, which is tied on a rope, violently bobs in the water as it is dragged from the high-speed boat.

“Look it’s already almost dead,” one man said while pointing and laughing at the shark.

The clip has generated outrage nationwide and was called out by Gov. Rick Scott, who said he wanted laws to prevent “such inhumane acts.”

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police confiscate an arsenal of 20 weapons 35

Police confiscate an arsenal of 20 weapons

Pause
Here’s what Florida Highway Patrol troopers are doing to decrease hit-and-run crashes 85

Here’s what Florida Highway Patrol troopers are doing to decrease hit-and-run crashes

Surveillance video shows suspect in chainsaw case attacking officer 67

Surveillance video shows suspect in chainsaw case attacking officer

Police surround suspected murderer's vehicle in South Florida 22

Police surround suspected murderer's vehicle in South Florida

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine 22

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine

Driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral 42

Driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral

16 inmates face charges after brawl at Chicago maximum security prison 128

16 inmates face charges after brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 63

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state 49

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9 111

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9

Here’s what Florida Highway Patrol troopers are doing to decrease hit-and-run crashes

View More Video