Police surround Florida murder suspect at Sawgrass Mills mall

Cops believe a Vero Beach husband killed his wife on Sunday and then headed for Broward County.
Indian River sheriff’s deputies said they found 45-year-old Vicky Torres dead in her home at 7:45 a.m. Pedro Torres is a suspect, authorities say.
“Torres is known to frequent Broward County and is believed to be somewhere in that area,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.
Sunrise police warned the public Monday to stay away from the Rooms To Go at Sawgrass Mills mall. Reports indicate officers were searching for a murder suspect.
ATTENTION: Due to police activity near Rooms To Go (1905 N Flamingo Rd) Please stay out of the area. Flamingo Rd will be shut down in the area. #SunrisePolice Attention Rooms to Go, Home Depot, and Ashley Furniture— Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) March 5, 2018
Pedro Torres might be in a light green 2011 Toyota Sienna, with Florida license plate Y06 IVL. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
In the comments on the Indian River sheriff’s Facebook post, several people claimed to witness a violent side, including whipping a young daughter with his belt in a schoolyard.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 (TIPS) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
