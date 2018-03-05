Crime

She invited him into her home. Then he fired a gun and robbed her, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 05, 2018 10:15 AM

Bradenton

A woman told Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies a man fired several shots and took cash from a Bradenton home early Monday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the call of possible shots fired inside a home in the 5800 block of 17th Street West in Bradenton, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 31-year-old woman told deputies she invited the man who committed the crime over, but only knew his first name.

She told deputies the man choked her, fired several shots and took an undetermined amount of cash, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman refused medical treatment.

The man was described as about 5-foot 6-inches to 5-foot 7-inches tall with a thin build, clean shaven, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with additional information on the incident should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

