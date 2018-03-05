Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine

Police in Natick, Massachusetts, said they were seeking two women on suspicion of shoplifting after a store’s CCTV caught them using a “lingerie leg hammock” to steal clothes. Video posted on the Natick Police Department Facebook page shows the women placing several items into a large bag between one of the suspect’s legs, which was concealed with a long skirt. The Facebook post read, “This is the first time I’ve seen what looks like a full sized laundry bag strapped to the insides of a pair of legs. Booster bags, booster girdle, even false bottom suitcases, never a lingerie leg hammock.” The post continued, “Given the age of the two involved I’m going to guess this method is one they acquired from the way back machine having been previously lost in the mire of their misspent younger years. Only way to know for sure is if someone can identify them, verify their veteran’s status and take them off the Senior Circuit.” The location of the store was not identified in the Facebook post.