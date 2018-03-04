Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on March 4, 2018

Tyler M. Padolak, criminal mischief w/ property damage, violation of county ordinance-alcohol violation, park trespassing after hours, $740 bond
Roman C. Goldsby, criminal mischief w/ property damage, violation of county ordinance-alcohol violation, park trespassing after hours, $740 bond
Jonathan L. Spears, possession of controlled substance w/o prescription, $1,500 bond
Isrreal Molina-Munoz, DUI alcohol or drugs, operating motor vehicle w/o valid license, $620 bond
Michael Joe Kahn, out-of-county warrant, no bond
Stephanie Ann Liston, contempt of court, $1,000 bond