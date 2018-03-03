Crime

Teen car burglar had tools, weed but not enough speed to outrun the law, deputies say

Herald staff report

March 03, 2018 10:32 AM

Manatee

Deputies caught a teenage car burglar in the act, chased him down and charged him with several crimes early Saturday morning, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report.

Juan C. Santos Jr., 17, is facing six counts of unoccupied burglary to a conveyance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest without violence, the report said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call at 1:45 a.m. regarding a suspicious person at Plantation Village mobile home park in the 200 block of 63rd Avenue West.

When they arrived, deputies located Santos while he was burglarizing a vehicle, the report said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Santos fled on foot, but he failed to escape deputies and was arrested.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral

View More Video