Teen car burglar had tools, weed but not enough speed to outrun the law, deputies say

Deputies caught a teenage car burglar in the act, chased him down and charged him with several crimes early Saturday morning, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report.
Juan C. Santos Jr., 17, is facing six counts of unoccupied burglary to a conveyance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest without violence, the report said.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call at 1:45 a.m. regarding a suspicious person at Plantation Village mobile home park in the 200 block of 63rd Avenue West.
When they arrived, deputies located Santos while he was burglarizing a vehicle, the report said.
Santos fled on foot, but he failed to escape deputies and was arrested.
