Manatee County’s featured fugitives

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at
866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
New
Malik Harris
8/9/1997
Wanted for domestic battery by strangulation, battery and violation of injunction
New
Matthew Wardel
11/27/1985
Wanted for contempt of court, possession of child porn
Wanted
Ramon Zavala-Molina
06/02/1990
Wanted for aggravated assault
Wanted
Patricia Bell
10/07/1980
Wanted for contempt of court, uttering a false instrument
Wanted
Corey Belvin
07/01/1974
Wanted for armed robbery and violation of probation
Wanted
Reginald Callaway
11/27/1991
Wanted for sale or possession with intent to sell and driving while license is suspended
Wanted
Demetrius Gabriel
08/05/1987
Wanted for murder
Wanted
Rosby Peterson
04/28/1998
Wanted for sale of fentanyl
Wanted
Elisha Harms
04/24/1993
Wanted for violation of court conditions, burglary and fraudulant use of credit card
Wanted
Caleb Hatfield
9/11/1991
Wanted for violation of probation
Arrested
Michael Gonzalez
06/19/1990
Wanted for grand theft
