Crime

Manatee County’s featured fugitives

March 03, 2018 09:18 AM

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at

866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

New

Malik Harris

8/9/1997

Wanted for domestic battery by strangulation, battery and violation of injunction

New

Matthew Wardel

11/27/1985

Wanted for contempt of court, possession of child porn

Wanted

Ramon Zavala-Molina

06/02/1990

Wanted for aggravated assault

Wanted

Patricia Bell

10/07/1980

Wanted for contempt of court, uttering a false instrument

Wanted

Corey Belvin

07/01/1974

Wanted for armed robbery and violation of probation

Wanted

Reginald Callaway

11/27/1991

Wanted for sale or possession with intent to sell and driving while license is suspended

Wanted

Demetrius Gabriel

08/05/1987

Wanted for murder

Wanted

Rosby Peterson

04/28/1998

Wanted for sale of fentanyl

Wanted

Elisha Harms

04/24/1993

Wanted for violation of court conditions, burglary and fraudulant use of credit card

Wanted

Caleb Hatfield

9/11/1991

Wanted for violation of probation

Arrested

Michael Gonzalez

06/19/1990

Wanted for grand theft

