Middle school student charged with threatening a shooting at school, but campus was never locked down

A Haile Middle School student has been charged with threatening the school last week.
On Feb. 21, five students went to the school’s student services office and reported overhearing another student talking about being a school shooter, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The threat was made by a 12-year-old boy, who was later charged with a second-degree felony of making a threat to shoot up the school.
The Bradenton Herald is not naming the student because of his age.
The school was never in a lockdown during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office and school officials. According to Principal Kate Barlaug, the threat was not considered a direct threat and it was reported the morning after.
A message did go out to Haile families at 6:45 p.m. that evening, however.
“Today, our school resource officer and law enforcement investigated two alleged threats, and they came to the conclusion that neither threat posed a danger to our students or staff,” Barlaug stated.
The message went on to mention how other schools in the county had been the target of threats in the wake of the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at a Broward County high school, and multiple arrests had been made in connection to some of those threats.
“Please speak frankly with your children and let them know that if they are involved in a threat against a school, they will face serious, life-altering consequences from law enforcement and the school district,” Barlaug stated. “We believe our school is a safe place for our students and staff, and we are doing everything we can to keep it that way.”
Another incident report details the second incident Barlaug refers to. According to the report, Barlaug was alerted to an Instagram post that had been posted by a student the day before depicting several guns and with the caption, “Break into my house, I dare you.”
An investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed the boy had also told three other students, “you’re going to see what happens here,” while they were at school. The deputy added, “No threats were made to these students with this comment, not any other context was given.”
Deputies went to the boy’s home and reported that the guns pictures were air rifles and air soft guns. The threat was deemed not credible and the boy is not facing any charges.
The following day, Feb. 22, another incident occurred at the school. “A disturbing comment” was found in one of the girl’s bathrooms at the school, according to an incident report that describes the incident as a “written threat to kill.” The comment was investigated, a deputy reported, but the author of the comment was not identified.
The following threats were made at other middle schools recently:
▪ Feb. 13: A Lee Middle School student was being escorted to class but refused to go into the classroom because she said she didn’t like the teacher. The girl was threatened with being suspended if she didn’t follow school rules, but still she refused to go into the classroom. When the girl was taken to the office, her mother called and told she was being suspended she became upset and walked off as she said, “I will blow this school up.” The girl was picked up by her mother before being interviewed by deputies, and an attempt was made to call the mother on Feb. 21, but the call was not returned. The school was going to request the girl be reassigned to another school.
▪ Feb. 22: Deputies responded to the Suncoast Behavioral Health Center, 4480 51st ST. W., Bradenton, regarding a “threat to discharge a destructive device at a school.” The reported listed Sugg Middle School, 3801 59th St. W., Bradenton, but offers no additional information.
