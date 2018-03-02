Father and daughter behind bars after being caught having sex in their backyard

A Florida father and his 19-year-old daughter are behind bars after being accused of committing incest.
Justin Bunn, 39, and his daughter, Taylor Bunn, were detained Tuesday after Panama City authorities received a report from a witness who saw them having sex their backyard.
According to the arrest reports, both admitted having had sex with consent.
Sources told the Northwest Florida Daily News that the defendants told police that it had been an isolated incident and that they did not have a romantic relationship.
At a bail hearing, a judge ordered them both to refrain from having contact with each other.
The father’s bail was set at $5,000 while the daughter’s was set at $1,000.
