Man arrested in connection with January shooting, cops say

A man was arrested Wednesday and is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm after the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office connected him to a shooting in January.
On Jan. 29, deputies were first called to the 5300 block of Beneva Wood Circle in Sarasota around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting inside the home.
Once inside deputies found a man, who was shot once, along with several witnesses. All identified the shooter as 60-year-old Douglas Blanco.
Detectives detained Blanco at the scene and transported him to be interviewed. An investigation revealed that Blanco confronted the victim before firing two shots.
The first one missed, deputies said, and the second struck the man’s palm, grazing his chin and exiting through his shoulder.
Detectives then obtained phone records from Jan. 28 that revealed Blanco planned to shoot the man. Additional forensic evidence further connected Blanco to the crime, deputies said.
He is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and is currently being held on $100,000 bond.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
