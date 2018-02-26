They’ve had family issues in the past. This time, his nephew brought a gun

A man was arrested Monday after deputies connected him to a shooting that occurred Sunday night in a Sarasota neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies initially responded to the 2600 block of 24th Street after a man flagged down deputies to report that his nephew, 22-year-old Stacy Bartley, had fired a weapon at his vehicle while he was leaving a nearby residence.
The uncle told deputies that he and his nephew had issues in the past and when he was leaving a residence around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Bartley confronted him, according to the arrest report. He told deputies that Bartley was yelling profanities at him and had a black pistol in his hand.
When the man got in his car and started to drive away, he said he heard at least three gunshots and immediately ducked, the report says. He later found deputies and reported the incident.
During the investigation, deputies said that forensic technicians found four .40 caliber bullet casings at the scene and one .40 caliber projectile in the trunk of the man’s vehicle.
Bartley, who is a convicted felon with prior arrests for aggravated battery and various drug crimes, was arrested Monday afternoon and taken to Sarasota County Jail, deputies said.
He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into a vehicle, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held on $175,000 bond.
