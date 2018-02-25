Crime

One man hospitalized after a reported shooting in Bradenton

By ALAN BELLITTERA

abellittera@bradenton.com

February 25, 2018 04:46 PM

One man is hospitalized after an alleged confrontation with another individual Sunday morning in Bradenton.

About 4:30 a.m., Manatee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 5600 block of Sixth Street Court East in Bradenton.

Deputies arrived to find the victim, a 33-year-old man, suffering from non life-threatening injuries, according to the MCSO release.

The release also stated that “it was alleged that the victim was shot by an unknown suspect after a confrontation between the two.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCSO at (941) 737-2366 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

