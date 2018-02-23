Amber Alert issued for an 8-year-old girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl out of Cape Coral.
Juliet Odierna, 4-foot-3 and 80-pounds with blondish hair and blue eyes, was last seen around the 3000 block of Oasis Boulevard in Cape Coral wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki skirt and black shoes. That’s likely a school uniform.
She might’ve been abducted by Jennifer Odierna, 5-9, 34-year-old with brown hair and blue eyes, and 37-year-old Theodore Moschovas, 6-feet, 200 pounds. When last seen, Moschovas was wearing a light blue shirt with white stripes, tan shorts, brown sandals and a white hat.
They all might be in a black 2016 Hyundai Accent or a white Ford F-150 with temporary tag CBN9123.
Anyone with information on where Juliet might be, call the your local law enforcement (911), the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223 or the Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 850-410-8585 or at 1-888-356-4774.
