Crime

Amber Alert issued for an 8-year-old girl

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

February 23, 2018 07:16 AM

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl out of Cape Coral.

Juliet Odierna, 4-foot-3 and 80-pounds with blondish hair and blue eyes, was last seen around the 3000 block of Oasis Boulevard in Cape Coral wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki skirt and black shoes. That’s likely a school uniform.

She might’ve been abducted by Jennifer Odierna, 5-9, 34-year-old with brown hair and blue eyes, and 37-year-old Theodore Moschovas, 6-feet, 200 pounds. When last seen, Moschovas was wearing a light blue shirt with white stripes, tan shorts, brown sandals and a white hat.

They all might be in a black 2016 Hyundai Accent or a white Ford F-150 with temporary tag CBN9123.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Amber Alert Feb 22
Juliet Odierna, 8 years old, and possible abductors Jennifer Odierna and Theodore Moschovas
Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Anyone with information on where Juliet might be, call the your local law enforcement (911), the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223 or the Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 850-410-8585 or at 1-888-356-4774.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting

View More Video