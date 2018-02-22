More Videos

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting 1:16

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting

Pause
How to support victims of domestic abuse 1:45

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 0:44

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance 7:22

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:46

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

School shooters: Know the warning signs 2:30

School shooters: Know the warning signs

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis 2:08

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis

A store clerk fights back against robber 0:43

A store clerk fights back against robber

Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine in St. Petersburg 1:38

Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine in St. Petersburg

What to do if you suspect human trafficking 0:31

What to do if you suspect human trafficking

The School District of Manatee County released a video Thursday to address students who make threats against schools. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene opens with a message for students, followed by a video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. School District of Manatee County
The School District of Manatee County released a video Thursday to address students who make threats against schools. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene opens with a message for students, followed by a video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. School District of Manatee County

Crime

Middle school student charged with making threat

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

February 22, 2018 10:16 AM

Manatee

A 13-year-old student at Nolan Middle School has been charged with making threats against the school.

The student made verbal threats during class Wednesday, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow. He has been charged with a second-degree felony.

Nolan Middle is located at 6615 Greenbrook Blvd. in Lakewood Ranch.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the Nolan Middle School student, along with the two 11-year-old students from Team Success Charter School and a 14-year-old student at Braden River Middle School who have also been charged after making similar threats.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two Manatee High School students, 15-year-old Devin Reynolds and 14-year-old Darien Olliff, were charged by Bradenton Police Department with making separate threats against the school. Police released their names, and the Bradenton Herald is naming these students because they were charged with felonies.

Several area schools have faced various threats since 17 were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, whether the threats were written, verbal or on social media. Some threats have led to lockdowns, including at Southeast High School and Manatee High School on Wednesday.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting 1:16

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting

Pause
How to support victims of domestic abuse 1:45

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 0:44

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance 7:22

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:46

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

School shooters: Know the warning signs 2:30

School shooters: Know the warning signs

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis 2:08

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis

A store clerk fights back against robber 0:43

A store clerk fights back against robber

Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine in St. Petersburg 1:38

Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine in St. Petersburg

What to do if you suspect human trafficking 0:31

What to do if you suspect human trafficking

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting

View More Video