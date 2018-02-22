Middle school student charged with making threat

A 13-year-old student at Nolan Middle School has been charged with making threats against the school.
The student made verbal threats during class Wednesday, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow. He has been charged with a second-degree felony.
Nolan Middle is located at 6615 Greenbrook Blvd. in Lakewood Ranch.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the Nolan Middle School student, along with the two 11-year-old students from Team Success Charter School and a 14-year-old student at Braden River Middle School who have also been charged after making similar threats.
Two Manatee High School students, 15-year-old Devin Reynolds and 14-year-old Darien Olliff, were charged by Bradenton Police Department with making separate threats against the school. Police released their names, and the Bradenton Herald is naming these students because they were charged with felonies.
Several area schools have faced various threats since 17 were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, whether the threats were written, verbal or on social media. Some threats have led to lockdowns, including at Southeast High School and Manatee High School on Wednesday.
