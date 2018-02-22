Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

February 22, 2018 08:09 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Reed
Jennifer Reed, out of county warrant, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Manuel Escobar
Manuel Escobar, out of county warrant, $120 bond.
Manatee County jail

Otto Nunez
Otto Nunez, contempt of court, $2,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

Zachary Martindale
Zachary Martindale, operating a vehicle without a valid license, $120 bond.
Manatee County jail

Carolyn Luna
Carolyn Luna, contempt of court, $6,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

