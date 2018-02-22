This Florida woman wiped out an entire family. She was going 121 mph, cops say.

While Amber Perera remains in a Tampa jail on bond, investigators are still piecing together what put her there.

According to newly released court documents, the Brandon, Florida, woman was driving 121 mph before slamming into other cars, and causing mayhem on the Leroy Selmon Expressway last August. The 29-year-old’s Kia Optima’s airbag control module holds speed data.

Perera was charged with three counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash with death, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and tampering with physical evidence.

Witnesses at the time told police they saw Perera careening eastbound at a “high rate of speed,” then attempting to pass at least two other cars, according to WFLA. The suspect soon lost control of her car, and slammed into the back of a Hyundai, which spun out of control through the median and into the westbound lanes, where it was struck by two other vehicles and burst into flames. All three occupants of the Hyundai were killed: Luiz and Rita Felipak and their 8-year-old daughter, Giorgia. The mother and daughter were burned beyond recognition, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

According to an arrest affidavit, Perera fled the scene, said cops who caught up with her soon when her car broke down a few miles from the accident site. The former administrative assistant’s speech was slurred and she failed a field sobriety test.

When police blood tests were administered at the hospital, cops say Perera tried to hide the vials of blood in her underwear.

The newly released documents reveal that Perera’s blood-alcohol levels were just below the legal limit. Also in the woman’s system: marijuana and the prescription meds Lexapro and Ativan.