Bradenton police on Wednesday morning investigated a third threat to Manatee High School. The threat was made over Snapchat, according to police. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald
Bradenton police on Wednesday morning investigated a third threat to Manatee High School. The threat was made over Snapchat, according to police. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald

Crime

Police charge student with writing second note threatening Manatee High School

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

February 21, 2018 03:07 PM

Bradenton

Bradenton police have made an arrest in connection with a threatening note at Manatee High School, police spokesman Lt. Brian Thiers said Wednesday.

Devin Reynolds, 15, was arrested and charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury, a second-degree felony, according to police.

Thiers said Reynolds is a freshman at Manatee High School.

Tuesday, police were notified of the note that threatened a shooting Wednesday at Manatee High School.

There have been three threats to Manatee High School investigated by police since the fatal school shooting in Parkland on Valentine’s Day.

Police were called to investigate a note found Thursday by a student in a school bathroom threatening a shooting on the high school campus. Tuesday, police arrested and charged 14-year-old Darien Olliff with a second-degree felony charge of making a false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction, or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

A threatening Snapchat video was also reported to police Wednesday morning, Thiers said, but police believe the threat is off-campus. Thiers added police have a person of interest in this case who is a former student, but they are not yet releasing any more information on that person.

Students at Manatee High School were under a “shelter in place” for several hours until an on-time dismissal shortly after 2 p.m.

Police have had an increased presence on campus since last week. The added security comes after multiple threats to schools throughout Manatee County following a mass shooting Feb. 14 that killed 17 people and injured several more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Nikolas Cruz was later arrested in connection with the shooting.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has released a public service announcement video to remind students and others that voice messages, emails, texts and social media comments that contain threats about violence at school "are no joke" and will not be tolerated. School resource officers, school administrators, teachers and others will be watching, deputies warn. Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note

