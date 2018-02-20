Could hiring retired officers and veterans be solution for increasing school security?

Could hiring retired law enforcement officers and military veterans be the solution to make local schools safe?
Manatee Sheriff Rick Wells thinks this latest recommendation by Sarasota Sheriff Tom Knight is “an excellent idea.”
As false threats against schools in Manatee and Sarasota counties continue to emerge in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, law enforcement and school officials are working together and looking for ways to improve security.
As students returned to the classroom on Tuesday following a holiday weekend, threats of a shooting continued to circulate while law enforcement worked to track sources and hold them accountable.
“My recommendation is for the school to consider implementing a quasi-school security program that puts retired law enforcement and military veterans on Sarasota County campuses,” Knight said in an issued statement on Tuesday.
Knight’s idea would entail contracting the retired officers and veterans through the school district, and having them properly trained by the sheriff’s office to include training on firearms, defensive tactics and active shooter scenarios.
“I have spoken with the superintendent who agrees this can be a win-win for everyone,” Knight said.
Wells, who had spoken with Manatee School District Superintendent Diana Greene on Tuesday, said there are also many ideas being considered in Manatee County and liked Knight’s idea.
“We’ve got to do something. We can’t continue to wait,” Wells said. “The superintendent and I will continue to work together to see what can we do right now.”
Wells has been disheartened and baffled as hoax and copycat threats have continued to pop up in local schools and elsewhere nationwide.
Every single post or note threatening violence is being taken serious, Wells cautioned. Detectives with the sheriff’s office had identified the person believed to be responsible for a threat of violence that was made against Braden River Middle School. A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged Tuesday evening. His name has not be released.
On Tuesday, Bradenton police arrested a freshman, Darien Olliff, 14, and charged him with writing a note that had threatened a shooting at Manatee High School.
“Parents have to start talking to their children to make sure their children understand that this is not a joke and that if they post these things online, we will prosecute them,” Wells said. “There’s nothing funny about it at all.”
In order to implement Knight’s idea for a quasi-school security program, he said, it would need to be prefaced with a change to the current laws regarding concealed weapons permits that do not allow weapons on school campuses.
State Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, wants schools to have the funding to increase the number of armed school resource officers in Florida schools, and says they should “harden” their entrances.
Meanwhile, State Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, said he would be re-introducing a school safety bill — which has been shot down over the last six years — that would offer school districts the opportunity to appoint “school safety officers.” These officers would have more training than a school resource officer, active shooter training and prior law enforcement or military experience.
“If our lawmakers are willing to make the proper changes for the safety of Florida students, I will support their decision and stand ready to take action,” Wells said.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
