Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

February 20, 2018 08:02 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Samantha Kirkpatrick
Samantha Kirkpatrick, our of county warrant, $2,500 bond.
Manatee County jail

Milena Pedersen
Milena Pedersen, drug charge, $500 bond.
Manatee County jail

Charles Everett
Charles Everett, domestic battery, violation of pretrial release, no bond.
Manatee County jail

