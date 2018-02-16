In Tampa, two teens were walking home from school. That’s when they got shot

Tampa police are investigating a shooting that happened near Middleton High School just after dismissal Friday afternoon.
Investigators said two students were walking home near the intersection of North 24th Street and East Curtis Avenue about 3:05 p.m. One of them, a 17-year-old girl, was hit in the leg by what appears to be a ricochet.
The other student, an 18-year-old girl was reportedly grazed in the foot by a bullet. The 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital, while the 18-year-old was treated on the scene.
Both are seniors at Middleton High School.
“This is a week where everybody is on heightened alert,” said Steve Hegarty, Tampa Police Department spokesman. “You know, this obviously is much less serious than some of the things that we’ve seen.”
Officers are on scene of a shooting in the 2400 block of Osborne - not on Middleton HS campus.— TampaPD (@TampaPD) February 16, 2018
UPDATE to shooting at 24th St and Curtis Avenue. No fatalities, see attached. pic.twitter.com/zXW6W4O1gE— TampaPD (@TampaPD) February 16, 2018
Police aren’t sure where the gunshots came from or what the motive was.
Mayor Bob Buckhorn rushed to the scene as a precaution.
“Immediately my thought was, not now, not in our city, not again,” he said.
Michael Reeves lives close to where the shooting happened. He said after Wednesday’s school shooting in Broward County that killed 17 people, he was nervous when he saw all the police activity.
“We don’t want that coming here, so if you can see the police officers, they were really out at the schools trying to make sure that everybody understands that safety is more important than anything right now,” he said.
The high school was put on lockdown because of the gunfire nearby but the lockdown was lifted a short time later.
Police said all the proper protocols were followed.
