White nationalist militia says school suspect ‘had something to do with us’

A white nationalist group known for seeking publicity has claimed Nikolas Cruz as one of its members.
Cruz is accused of killing 17 people and wounding 15 on Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.
Jordan Jereb — the leader of a white nationalist militia group known as the Republic of Florida that explicitly advocates for a whites-only nation — said Cruz attended meetups with the Clearwater cell of the group and traveled to Tampa with the group at least once.
Jereb, however, has never met the 19-year-old and cannot attest to what extent Cruz was involved with ROF or how long he’d been a part of the group.
“I know with certainty he had something to do with us,” he told the Miami Herald.
Even though Cruz’s since-deleted social media posts did not include the usual exclamations of “white pride” associated with people who belong to racist extremist groups (he did have at least one post that included a racial slur for Arab people), Jereb said that didn’t mean Cruz wasn’t involved in one.
“A lot of people do this MAGA, Pepe the frog crap, but behind the scenes they’re really going to our meetings,” he said.
