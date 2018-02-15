Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

February 15, 2018 07:54 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

To see more mugshots, go here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Aaron Silvius
Aaron Silvius, probation violation, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Ryan Olitsky
Ryan Olitsky, DUI, $500 bond.
Manatee County jail

Stephen Shapiro
Stephen Shapiro, out of county warrant, $2013 bond.
Manatee County jail

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis

View More Video