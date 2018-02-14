More than 3,000 pills found after Sarasota man called 911 while he was high to report a home invasion

A Sarasota man called 911 when he thought someone was running through his home and backyard Monday night, but he was under the influence of drugs and there were thousands of pills in his house, deputies say.
Austin Stuenkel, 22, called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies to his home in the 3200 block of Yorktown Street around 11:42 p.m. Monday thinking there had been a home invasion, according to the sheriff’s office.
“I took my security cameras and I saw multiple people jumping my back fence in my backyard wearing masks,” Stuenkel told the operator during the 911 call released by the sheriff’s office. “Currently there is one female sitting on the front porch casually eating a piece of pizza.”
He went on to tell the operator there was another man on the front porch and someone else near his back shed. Stuenkel said he believed the man in the backyard had a weapon. A new moments later, he said he saw five people on his security system and that he was holding a bat.
The line disconnected about 5 minutes into the call. The 911 operator called back to tell Stuenkel deputies had arrived, but Stuenkel said he did not believe that the deputies were outside the house. He asked if the deputies could come to the door but the operator instructed Stuenkel to put down the bat he was holding and to go to the street to meet them.
Stuenkel said the deputies were welcomed onto the property before the call was again disconnected.
While deputies were inside, they saw drugs and paraphernalia that indicated Stuenkel may be involved in drug sales, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Tuesday, detectives executed a search warrant at Stuenkel’s home and found drugs throughout the home, including cocaine in the master bedroom and a bedroom closet, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officials found 45 grams of cocaine in the home, along with 3,331 Alprazolam – known by its brand name, Xanax – pills, 3,817 grams of marijuana, more than 6 grams of amphetamine, 5.5 grams of Phencyclidine, known as PCP, and several other drugs.
Twenty other items were found, some with handwritten labels, according to the sheriff’s office. Those items are being tested and more charges are pending the test results. The investigation is ongoing.
Stuenkel faces 11 felony charges including trafficking in cocaine, four counts of possession of a prescription with intent to sell, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bond in the Sarasota County jail.
