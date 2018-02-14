Kyle Ritsema, 35, of Land O Lakes, is being held in Hillsborough County jail on a charge of federal rule violation.
Crime

Florida assistant principal arrested after Homeland Security investigation

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

February 14, 2018 07:38 AM

An assistant principal at a Pasco County school has been arrested as part of a Homeland Security investigation, records show.

Kyle Ritsema, 35, of Land O Lakes, was arrested Tuesday afternoon is on a hold for Homeland Security investigation on a charge of federal rule violation, according to jail records.

He is employed as an assistant principal, jail records show, and he is listed as an assistant principal at Cypress Creek Middle High School in Wesley Chapel on the school’s website.

Pasco County school officials told WFLA News Channel 8 and ABC Action News Ritsema has been placed on administrative leave.

Ritsema is being held in the Orient Road jail.

No other information was immediately available.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

