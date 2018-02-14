Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

February 14, 2018 06:26 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Wednesdsay, Feb. 14, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Baughn
Matthew Baughn, out of county warrants, $15,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

Brandi Marshall
Brandi Marshall, contempt of court, no bond.
Manatee County jail

De'Marquis Brice
De'Marquis Brice, aggravated assault, no bond.
Manatee County jail

