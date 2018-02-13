Crime

A minor entered 14 Manatee businesses to buy vapor products. Six clerks failed the test

By ALAN BELLITTERA

February 13, 2018 10:29 PM

Six clerks at businesses around Manatee County were found to be in violation of selling vapor products to minors as a result of an undercover operation.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, an undercover operation was conducted by the Special Investigations Division. A person under the age of 18 was sent into 14 locations with the intent to purchase vapor products, and six sold a vapor containing nicotine to the minor.

The six clerks have been issued a notice to appear in court. The six locations found in violation are:

▪ Mad Vapor, 3314 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

▪ Blue Vapor, 5642 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

▪ Totally Wicked, 4907 14th St. W., Bradenton

▪ Desert Winds, 5022 14th St. W., Bradenton

▪ Vapor Dog, 5112 14th St. W., Bradenton

▪ Vapors, 3209 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

