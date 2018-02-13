A minor entered 14 Manatee businesses to buy vapor products. Six clerks failed the test

Six clerks at businesses around Manatee County were found to be in violation of selling vapor products to minors as a result of an undercover operation.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, an undercover operation was conducted by the Special Investigations Division. A person under the age of 18 was sent into 14 locations with the intent to purchase vapor products, and six sold a vapor containing nicotine to the minor.
The six clerks have been issued a notice to appear in court. The six locations found in violation are:
▪ Mad Vapor, 3314 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
▪ Blue Vapor, 5642 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
▪ Totally Wicked, 4907 14th St. W., Bradenton
▪ Desert Winds, 5022 14th St. W., Bradenton
▪ Vapor Dog, 5112 14th St. W., Bradenton
▪ Vapors, 3209 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
