Woman dies a week after her roommate beat her and he killed himself, cops say

An Ellenton woman’s death has been ruled a homicide but the suspect, her roommate, committed suicide shortly after he beat her, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
On Feb. 3, a family member found Marla Lee Lindsay bleeding and suffering from head trauma. She was taken to a local hospital.
Shortly afterward, her roommate, William Irvin Sperber was found dead several blocks away from an apparent suicide.
The roommates, both 63, shared a mobile home in Tidevue Estates in the 1000 block of 41st Avenue East in Ellenton, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lindsay died on Sunday as a result of her injuries, according to a news release on Monday. The preliminary results of an autopsy indicated that her death was the result of trauma to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Sperber is believed to be responsible, but the case will ultimately be closed as a result of his suicide.
