Man faces more child porn charges, cops say

An Englewood man arrested last month is facing additional child pornography charges after detectives were able to recover from his electronic devices hundreds of files containing child pornography, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Robert Hudson, 55, was initially arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. On Friday, Hudson was charged with an additional 50 counts of possession of child pornography.
Hudson is being held at the Sarasota County jail on bonds totaling $125,000.
Since his initial arrest, detectives conducted a comprehensive forensic examination of Hudson’s electronics that had been seized at the times of his arrest and found hundreds of images and videos depicting child pornography.
Undercover detectives began investigating Hudson after tracking an IP address used to download 61 files known to contain child pornography to Hudson at his home in the 200 block of Cedar Street in Englewood. Detectives searched Hudson’s home on Jan. 25 after obtaining a search warrant and found his laptop. A preliminary scan on the laptop found five files containing child pornography.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
