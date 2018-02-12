Man admits he downloaded child porn for years, cops say

A Sarasota man charged with downloading child pornography told detectives he had been doing so for years, but that he had never inappropriately touched a child, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Kenneth B. Gray, 64, was arrested Monday morning and charged with one count of transmission of obscene material. He is being held on a $1,500 bond at the Sarasota County jail.
More charges are pending the outcome of forensics examination of Gray’s electronic devices, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Undercover detectives identified an IP address, later traced to Gray, that was used to download hundreds of files previously confirmed to contain child pornography by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the report. On Jan. 12, detectives were able to download one of the files from the suspected IP address and confirm it was child pornography.
Detectives obtained a warrant to search Gray’s home and confronted Gray just after 6 a.m. Monday as he was leaving a home in the 300 block of Oak Hill Way in Sarasota, according to the report. Gray, a Home Depot employee, admitted to downloading the child pornography and that he lived in the home with his wife.
“The defendant went on to say he had downloaded child porn for many years and the files could be located in his bedroom on one of three hard drives which were attached to his Dell laptop computer,” a detective wrote. “The defendant said he downloaded the child porn for sexual arousal and that he had never touched a child. The defendant would not respond when asked if he preferred male or female children.”
Detectives say Gray also told them he had not shared his WiFi password with anyone. When detectives conducted a preliminary scan of Gray’s hard drive and thumb drive, they discovered they had been scrubbed with anti-forensic software.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
