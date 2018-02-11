Florida man stabbed, killed after entering an apartment in his complex that was not his

A St. Petersburg man was stabbed and killed after he broke into another apartment in his own complex, according to reports.
Authorities were called to the apartment in the 500 block of 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
Police told Spectrum Bay News 9 a man forced his way into an apartment where a man, his girlfriend and her daughter had been sleeping and the two men got into a fight.
“It became an all-out brawl,” Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Pete Police Department told WFLA News Channel 8.
Never miss a local story.
The man who lived in the apartment stabbed 23-year-old Zachary Eggleston, who later died from his injuries, according to WFLA.
Both men lived in the same apartment complex, but did not know each other, according to ABC Action News.
The man who lived in the apartment was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and has not been charged, Spectrum Bay News 9 reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments