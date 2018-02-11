Florida judge arrested, charged in prostitution sting

A Lee County judge was one of six men arrested in a prostitution sting last week, according to reports.
Judge Jay Rosman, 64, of the 20th Judicial Court was charged with soliciting prostitution after Naples police told NBC 2 News he contacted an undercover officer over the phone and arranged to meet at a hotel. Rosman was going to pay $300 for sex.
Rosman and the five other men were arrested as part of an undercover operation that took place Friday, according to WINK News.
All men arrested ranged in age from 29 to 70 years old and were all arrested at a Naples hotel, the Naples Daily News reported.
Rosman was also charged with resisting an officer without violence and is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on March 7, according to NBC 2 News. Chief Judge Michael McHugh will cover Rosman’s docket.
The Naples Daily News reported Rosman began to resist, but officers were able to gain control and put him in handcuffs.
A spokesperson for the circuit court told the Naples Daily News that Rosman has bonded out of jail. Rosman has been a circuit judge since 1992 and he handles civil, probate and guardianship cases.
