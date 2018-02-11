Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Feb. 11, 2018

Jeremy Thomas Yunker, DUI alcohol or drugs, $500 bond
Jesus Alvarado Mendoza, possession/use/manufacturing/delivery of adverse drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 bond
Rayshemia L. Dawes, domestic battery, no bond
Fredrick Kimmons, domestic battery, no bond
Adrianna Gabriella Rico, battery on officer, firefighter or EMT, resistance w/ violence, disorderly conduct, $1,620 bond
Arthur Lee Dennard, driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, no bond
Sharene R. Terzo, DUI alcohol or drugs, $500 bond
Edward J. Harris Jr., probation violation, no bond