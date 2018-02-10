Crime

Man struck by gunfire in Palmetto. He was found in a driveway

Herald staff report

February 10, 2018 10:40 PM

Palmetto

A 21-year-old man was struck by gunfire and wounded Saturday evening in Palmetto, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:17 p.m., deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of First Avenue East.

When they arrived, deputies learned that the victim had been taken to a hospital by unknown subjects after being found in a driveway with gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening, the sheriff’s office said. No suspects were identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

